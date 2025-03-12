Accused Atlanta homeless tent slasher granted bond | What's next
ATLANTA - Daniel Barnett, the man accused of slashing the tents of homeless individuals in Atlanta, was granted a $60,000 bond on Wednesday.
The backstory:
Several of the victims called police last Thursday complaining that someone cut their tents. A now viral video appeared to show the suspect in the act.
Atlanta police arrested Barnett on the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse on Tuesday when he showed up for a court appearance on an unrelated stalking case.
Judge Jessy Lall ordered Barnett to stay 500 yards away from the encampment and Ebenezer Baptist Church, and to have no contact with the seven victims and the woman who purchased the tents.
Accused tent slasher says he was told to do it
What they're saying:
Barnett's attorney, Jonathan Melnick, says his client did not willfully engage in destroying tents. He was working for a construction company and doing what others had asked him to do.
Daniel "Davinci" Barnett in virtual court on March 12, 2025.
ASG Tracy Mokake told the judge many of the homeless victims suspect Barnett fired a weapon toward their encampment just two weeks ago.
Barnett's attorney says he did not fire a weapon toward the encampment.
What's next:
Barnett's next court appearance is March 25.
The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Aungelique Proctor attended Daniel Barnett's first appearance hearing at the jail to secure this information.