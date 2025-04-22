Accusations of abuse, harassment, bullying at Atlanta Watershed

The Brief Forty-two Watershed employees stood in solidarity at Monday's council meeting against Deputy Watershed Commissioner Cedric McKitt. The employees say McKitt is abusive, harasses, and bullies employees, and unfairly disciplines them. Many employees claim McKitt has said publicly he is friends with the mayor and cannot be touched.



Employees of the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management are accusing its deputy commissioner, Cedric McKitt, of abuse, harassment, and bullying.

What we know:

Employee advocate Dr. Duwon Robinson says he received dozens of complaints from employees, and they asked him to be their mouthpiece to the Atlanta City Council.

Robinson says something must be done to stop McKitt from abusing employees and claiming Mayor Andre Dockens knows about it.

The Professional Association of City Employees, PACE, says McKitt has falsely accused employees of sexual harassment and makes up stories about employees to denigrate them.

PACE plans to ask the mayor to remove McKitt from the Watershed Department.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis is launching an investigation into the matter as the Utilities Chair for the council.

COO LaChandra Butler Burks met with at least 12 employees on Monday about the allegations.

"He's telling them that the mayor is saying, 'We are taking your emergency weekend time, giving it to contractors, which is a lie and illegal and immoral,'" a fiery Dr. Duwon Robinson explained at Monday's council meeting.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what Mayor Dickens has to say about this matter.

FOX 5 has yet to hear what Watershed Management has to say about the allegations. The agency released a statement late Tuesday saying it does not comment on employee-related complaints, particularly those based on hearsay.

What they're saying:

"He says he’s friends with the mayor, they went to school together, the mayor gave him this job. He’s causing divisiveness between the employees, he’s spewing lies, and entertaining gossip, threatening our women, intimidating, putting fingers in their faces. It is a toxic environment that he is building, and we need to do something about it," PACE President Gina Pagnonata insisted.

"You are talking about black folk. They didn’t snitch, so they came down as a group and they actually got somebody to speak for them. They want it to be clear. Do you think all of them are lying?" District 12 councilman Antonio Lewis asked. He says he will help the employees get relief.

What's next:

Utilities Chair Andre Lewis will investigate and verify the claims. He also says Human Resources is investigating.

PACE wants McKitt removed from Watershed Management. They hope to meet with the mayor.