Acclaimed artist brings LEGO sculptures to metro Atlanta

Some artists work in oils. Others specialize in clay. But for Nathan Sawaya, creative inspiration comes in the form of the world’s most popular toy brick.

The acclaimed artist is known around the world for his groundbreaking work with LEGO bricks — and now, Atlanta audiences can experience that work in a new way thanks to "Art of the Brick Immersive Experience." The world-premiere experience is the latest to open inside the 50,000-square-foot Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center in Doraville, following "Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience" and "The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition" (both of which were previously featured on Good Day Atlanta). Creators say it’s a completely new take on the existing "The Art of the Brick" exhibition, which has already toured the world and welcomed more than four million visitors.

According to artist Sawaya and Exhibition Hub executive producer John Zaller, the key word in this new experience is "immersive." Along with showcasing dozens of the artist’s original works — including a massive version of his iconic sculpture "Yellow" — the exhibit uses technology and a musical score to bring the works to life and allow visitors to literally "step inside" the vibrant artwork.

So…ever wonder what more than a million LEGO bricks look like when they’re all under one roof? Now’s the time to find out. Art of The Brick Immersive Experience is open at Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, located at 5560 Buford Highway Northeast in Doraville. For more information on visiting the exhibition, click here.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we had the incredible opportunity to experience Art of The Brick Immersive Experience with Nathan Sawaya as our tour guide — click the video player in this article to check it out!