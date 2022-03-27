Expand / Collapse search
Lanes re-open on I-85 north in Fulton County following shutdown

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:42PM
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
SENOIA ROAD ACCIDENT article

The Georgia Department of Transportation said an accident closed all lanes on Interstate 85 north past Senoia Road. (Provided by GDOT)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is moving on Interstate 85 in Fulton County following an accident that shut down all northbound lanes. 

The Georgia Department of Transportation said an accident closed all lanes on Interstate 85 north past Senoia Road.

Traffic stood still and backed up near Collinsworth Road. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what happened and if there are injuries. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

