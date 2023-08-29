Clayton County man missing for days may be in danger, deputies say

article

Clayton County police are searching for a man believed to be in danger after he went missing nearly days ago in Jonesboro.

Clayton County officials say Abhishek Kumar was last seen at around 10: 40 p.m. Aug. 23 on the 1700th block of Noah's Ark Road.

According to investigators, Kumar got into a dark-colored car that was possibly a Ford Fusion. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Once he was reported missing two days after his disappearance, police checked his home, searched the area around his last-known location, and interviewed multiple people, but they did not found anything that could help them find Kumar.

Surveillance footage before Abhishek Kumar's disappearance. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives now believe he may be in danger.

If you have any information on where Kumar could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.