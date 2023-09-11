A return to Sneaker Doodle for the big shoe reveal!

It’s been three weeks since we spent the morning at Sneaker Doodle Co. in Buford, working with the shop’s talented artists to design our very own college-themed kicks.

Now it’s finally time to unbox our masterpieces!

This morning, we made a return visit to Sneaker Doodle, the cool customization concept located inside the Mall of Georgia. Created by mother-daughter duo Elizabeth and Liz Akinbode, the shop allows visitors to come in and design and decorate their dream pair of sneakers.

"We’ve created a space where you can come and be creative. You don’t have to be artistic, it’s okay; we have talented artists who can walk you through the process," Liz Akinbode told us during our first visit.

The process is simple: visitors can bring in their own shoes or choose from the store’s selection, and then use Sneaker Doodle’s abundant art supplies to customize their kicks. Or, for those who don’t have a few hours to spend in-store, custom orders may be placed and picked up later.

During that previous morning at Sneaker Doodle (which you can watch here), we decided to design shoes that paid tribute to our alma maters: Fort Valley State University for photographer Tim, and (sorry, Dawgs…) the University of Florida for yours truly. We did a little painting that morning, but we left our shoes behind for the incredible artists to finish up. So…how did they turn out? There’s only one way to find out: click the video player in this article!