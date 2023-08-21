Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Sneaker customization concept 'kicks' creativity into high gear

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Sneaker shop offers chance to customize kicks

Can't find that dream pair of sneakers you've been looking for? No problem -- head to Sneaker Doodle Co. in the Mall of Georgia and customize your own!

BUFORD, Ga. - Sneakers aren’t just sneakers anymore — they’re collectible works of art. And thanks to a unique new concept in metro Atlanta, you have a chance to create the industry’s next great masterpiece.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time flexing our creative muscles at Sneaker Doodle Co., a customize-your-own-sneaker business founded by Elizabeth Akinbode and located inside Buford’s Mall of Georgia (at 3333 Buford Drive). 

The idea is simple: budding designers can bring in their own shoes or choose from the store’s selection, and then use Sneaker Doodle’s abundant art supplies to customize their kicks. Need a little inspiration? No problem: Akinbode says there are in-house artists that can help. You can also check out the work of previous customers on the shop’s Instagram page, which boasts more than 50,000 followers. 

Parties and workshops may be booked online and — as of July — the shop is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays, specifically welcoming all walk-in customers. Workshop pricing is currently $250 with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes included, $100 for bring-your-own-shoes, and $120 for BYOS walk-ins. For more information on Sneaker Doodle Co. or to book a session, click here.

So…did we set any trends this morning with our custom sneakers? Click the video player in this article to find out!