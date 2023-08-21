Sneaker customization concept 'kicks' creativity into high gear

Sneakers aren’t just sneakers anymore — they’re collectible works of art. And thanks to a unique new concept in metro Atlanta, you have a chance to create the industry’s next great masterpiece.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time flexing our creative muscles at Sneaker Doodle Co., a customize-your-own-sneaker business founded by Elizabeth Akinbode and located inside Buford’s Mall of Georgia (at 3333 Buford Drive).

The idea is simple: budding designers can bring in their own shoes or choose from the store’s selection, and then use Sneaker Doodle’s abundant art supplies to customize their kicks. Need a little inspiration? No problem: Akinbode says there are in-house artists that can help. You can also check out the work of previous customers on the shop’s Instagram page, which boasts more than 50,000 followers.

Parties and workshops may be booked online and — as of July — the shop is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays, specifically welcoming all walk-in customers. Workshop pricing is currently $250 with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes included, $100 for bring-your-own-shoes, and $120 for BYOS walk-ins. For more information on Sneaker Doodle Co. or to book a session, click here.

So…did we set any trends this morning with our custom sneakers? Click the video player in this article to find out!