Man arrested in Whitfield County for fentanyl, meth trafficking

The Brief Eric Underwood was arrested following a targeted narcotics operation in Whitfield County. The charges include trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with several counts of intent to distribute. The arrest was a collaborative effort between the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Dalton Police Department.



Whitfield County authorities have taken a major step in cleaning up local streets following a targeted drug bust that landed a suspected trafficker behind bars.

What we know:

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with a helping hand from the Dalton Police Department, recently wrapped up an investigation into the distribution of dangerous substances in the area. The operation led to the arrest of Eric Underwood, who is now facing a long list of serious charges.

Underwood is accused of trafficking both methamphetamine and fentanyl, two of the most dangerous drugs fueling the overdose crisis. Investigators also charged him with the sale and intent to distribute various Schedule I and II controlled substances.

What's next:

Sheriff’s officials say this arrest is part of their ongoing mission to protect the community from the crime and addiction that follow the drug trade. They are urging anyone who sees suspicious activity or has tips about local drug sales to reach out to law enforcement.