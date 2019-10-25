A new 'Domaine' takes over 'Opera' nightclub space

Its been ten months since club Opera shut its doors in controversy. The former club made headlines after a female reported an assault on the dancefloor from another patron. Since that time, new owners say they have had time to learn from the mistakes of the past and introduce a new, safer experience for the thousands of customers that take part in Atlanta nightlife.

Now called 'Domaine' the owner tells FOX 5 News in an exclusive interview, that millions of dollars have been spent on visible and discrete security features and personel. 'Domaine' management says there has been a significant investment in staff for the venue as well.

The story of this venue spans decades in the Atlanta club scene, hosting high-profile Electronic Dance Music (EDM) performers, and countless concerts with major headliners. 'Domaine' occupies a historic former operahouse, dating back to the early 20th century.

"I can defiantly tell you, as a woman and as an executive, I would not be here if I did not feel like this is a safe and incredible environment. says Alexandra Trawick, Marketing Manager for 'Domaine'. "Other than that I would say the entire staff is new, the entire management team is new, and we are bringing an experience to Atlanta, that is not only incredible but incredibly safe" Trawick says.

As part of the security overhaul, physical changes were made to the venue as well. Barriers and curtains that once enclosed some seating spaces, were remove to inprove visibility for the patrons and security personnel.

"We named it Domaine because we want it to be a home to everyone in Atlanta, we want it to be a community space, we want to exude hospitality, and be a part of the community here" Trawick adds"

Managers admit they have to overcome the venue's past, but say they look forward to winning the public trust and making a new commitment to safety.