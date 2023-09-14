A 'haunting' evening at Atlanta’s The Wren’s Nest

Agatha Christie’s 1969 mystery novel "Hallowe'en Party" comes to chilling life in the new film "A Haunting in Venice" — and what better way to celebrate the movie’s release than with a haunting party of our own right here in Atlanta?

Earlier this week, we spent an evening at Atlanta’s The Wren’s Nest, the 153-year-old home of famed writer Joel Chandler Harris. Featuring a fascinating history and plenty of ghost stories, The Wren’s Nest seemed like the perfect backdrop for a spooky evening featuring Gwendolyn Napier of the Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia, who led a one-night-only séance event meant to evoke the one that sparks the murder mystery in "A Haunting in Venice."

Of course, in the film, legendary detective Hercule Poirot (played for a third time by Kenneth Branagh) is on the case; here in Atlanta, Hercule Paul-rot is the best we could do!

"A Haunting in Venice" opens in theaters nationwide Friday, Sept. 15