Famed producer and author DeVon Franklin has tips on staying positive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Words have power, and DeVon Franklin is sharing powerful daily doses of faith, and motivational words on social media.

The Award-winning film producer, New York Times Best Selling Author and preacher is lifting spirits, in a time when many could use a little boost.

For more information on DeVon Franklin follow him on Instagram @devonfranklin.