911 dispatchers required to learn how to instruct callers in CPR

A new law is now in effect in Georgia which could save lives. All 911 dispatchers are now required to be trained to instruct callers in how to do CPR.

"I'm excited the state of Georgia has enacted this legislation. We are providing a service to the community. When they call us in a state of crisis, it is our job to lead them out of that crisis," said Cobb County 911 Director Melissa Alterio.

Cobb County's 911 center has an in-house training center with a fully integrated emergency medical dispatch program. For years, Cobb 911 dispatchers have been giving medical instructions like CPR to those who call with emergencies.

"We have quite a few lives we have documented saves on. By providing CPR instructions over the phone," said Alterio.

Dispatcher Robert Ebbeman says on numerous occasions he has had to coach a caller on how to perform CPR.

"We impact lives one call at a time. It makes me feel pretty good, but it's exactly what I'm trained to do," said Ebbeman.

Not all 911 centers in Georgia have dispatchers trained to give those instructions. But now, this new law requires all 911 dispatchers to be trained in Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.

"Being able to provide these instructions over the phone and impacting somebody's life in a positive way, prior to EMS arrival or fire department arrival, is impactful to the community," said Alterio.