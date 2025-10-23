911 call captures frantic plea after Atlanta officer crashes into burning home

The Brief Newly released 911 audio reveals a witness frantically reporting that an Atlanta police officer crashed into a burning home. Bystanders pulled Officer Safi from the burning patrol car before firefighters arrived, and he remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Investigators have not said what caused the crash or whether speed or a mechanical issue was involved.



Newly released 911 audio captures a panicked witness begging for help moments after an Atlanta police officer crashed into a home and burst into flames on James P. Brawley Drive NW.

What they're saying:

"It’s coming from somebody’s house. A police officer ran into the house. It’s on fire," the caller says breathlessly, telling the dispatcher she saw the patrol vehicle spin out before slamming into the structure. Moments later, she adds, "The police vehicle’s on fire… they pulled the officer out."

"Get away from that area, ma’am, ’cause if that vehicle’s on fire, just get away," the 911 operator urges as the caller backs away from the smoke and debris. "The fire department just pulled up," the caller replies before the call ends.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of James P Brawley Drive NW and English Avenue NW as the patrol officer was responding to another officer’s call for assistance.

Witnesses jumped into action and helped pull the officer from the burning vehicle before firefighters reached the scene.

Atlanta police have identified the injured officer as Officer Malik Safi, hired in May 2024 and sworn in that December.

Officer Malik Safi (Atlanta Police Department)

The department says he remains hospitalized with serious injuries and is recovering.

The backstory:

According to FOX 5’s previous reporting, one person was inside the house at the time but was not hurt.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames after the impact ignited both the patrol car and part of the structure.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the patrol vehicle to leave the roadway or whether speed or a possible mechanical failure played a role.

It is also unclear how long Officer Safi is expected to remain in the hospital or how serious his injuries are beyond the department’s statement that he is recovering.

Police have not said if the home suffered major structural damage or if the resident has been displaced.

Investigators have not indicated if body camera or surveillance footage exists or when any of it might be released.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the crash investigation.