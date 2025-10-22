Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police officer pulled from burning vehicle identified

By
Published  October 22, 2025 6:37am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Malik Safi Credit: Atlanta Police Department Facebook

The Brief

    • Officer identified as 24-year-old Malik Safi, sworn in last December
    • Safi remains hospitalized after crash and fire at English Avenue home
    • Georgia State Patrol leading investigation into cause of crash

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified the officer critically injured after crashing into a home Monday night while responding to a call for help from another officer.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta officer critical after crashing into English Avenue home

Bystanders save officer after he crashed into a home

Bystanders save officer after he crashed into a home

An Atlanta police officer crashed while responding to another officer's call for help. A neighbor smashed a window and pulled the unconscious officer from a burning patrol car. Investigators have not said what caused the crash or whether anyone else was involved or injured.

What we know:

Authorities say Officer Malik Safi, who joined the force in 2024 and serves in the Zone 1 Field Operations Division, remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Police are asking for privacy for Safi and his family as he continues to recover.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of James P. Brawley Drive NW when Safi’s patrol car left the road and struck a house, igniting a fire. Safi was en route to another officer who had requested assistance. Nearby residents rushed to pull Safi from the burning vehicle. The officer was then rushed to a hospital. The person inside the home at the time was not injured.

RELATED: Neighbors rescue Atlanta police officer who crashed into home

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Source

  • Information for story provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaNews