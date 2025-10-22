Atlanta police officer pulled from burning vehicle identified
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified the officer critically injured after crashing into a home Monday night while responding to a call for help from another officer.
What we know:
Authorities say Officer Malik Safi, who joined the force in 2024 and serves in the Zone 1 Field Operations Division, remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Police are asking for privacy for Safi and his family as he continues to recover.
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of James P. Brawley Drive NW when Safi’s patrol car left the road and struck a house, igniting a fire. Safi was en route to another officer who had requested assistance. Nearby residents rushed to pull Safi from the burning vehicle. The officer was then rushed to a hospital. The person inside the home at the time was not injured.
What's next:
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.