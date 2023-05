Approximately 900 pet owners in Fulton County flocked to the Westside Reservoir Park on Saturday for the Healthy Pets Fulton event.

County leaders and local shelters partnered for the event. They say they want to help ease the burden on pet owners.

Vets were on hand to perform checkups. They also provided micro chipping and vouchers for spaying and neutering services.

Pet owners also received pet food and leashes.