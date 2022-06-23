Popular Ponce de Leon restaurant 8Arm to close in October

8Arm, the Ponce de Leon restaurant known for its variety of food and popular day dance party, announced that it will close its doors after six years of operation.

On the restaurant's Instagram page, owners Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht said that 8Arm will end service on Oct. 8.

"Unfortunately, we were recently notified that our building was sold. We’re not certain what the long-term future holds for our adorable little building, but it will not include 8Arm," the owners wrote on Instagram.

But the restaurant isn't going out without a big finish. The Instagram post also announced that the space will be used for dinner pop-ups ranging from past chefs like Marciela Vega of Chico and Duy Huynh of Yee's Vietnamese as well as Cleophus Hethington from Ebi Chop Bar, Molli Voraotsady from SoSoFed, and Mike and Shyretha Sheats from the Plate Sale.

"We hope these next few months will be a celebration of the diverse people, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and great parties that graced 8Arm over the last year years. Please help us go out in style, and shine bright the spirit of (first 8Arm chef) Angus Brown," the post said.

The restaurant was also home to the popular summer weekend dance party Chaka Khan Hacienda, which was a glitzy combination of vendor stalls, food and drink pop-ups, and popular local DJs like host Ree de la Vega. It is not known where the party may go next year after 8Arm's closure.

It is not known if 8Arm is expected to open anywhere else in Atlanta. Both Le and Engelbrecht recently opened the fish restaurant and market Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland.