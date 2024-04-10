88th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival happening this weekend in Piedmont Park

article

The 88th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is set to return to Piedmont Park this weekend, April 12-14. It's the city's longest-running festival and third-oldest fine arts festival in the country. In addition to fine art, there will be live music, international performances, a high school art competition, a VIP Party in the Park experience, a 5K race, midway rides, children's activities, food and fireworks.

Event Details:

Friday, April 12: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 14: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are some highlights of this year's festival:

Free Entrance & Donation

For more than eight decades, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival has been a beacon of community joy, and this year is no different as entrance remains free. However, to support this historic event, a donation of $5 at the door is kindly requested. Those who can't attend but wish to contribute can make donations online through the festival's website.

Main Stage Highlights

Prepare to be serenaded by the captivating tunes of A1A: The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show on April 13 at 7:30 p.m., as they take center stage at the Coca-Cola Main Stage. A1A, recognized as the longest-running Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show, promises an electrifying performance. Additionally, the Main Stage will host a variety of live music performances throughout the weekend, with an adjacent Corona Beer Garden for adults to unwind.

Fireworks Spectacle

Following the headlining performance by A1A, festival-goers will be treated to a breathtaking fireworks display illuminating the skies above Piedmont Park around 9:30 p.m.

Mimosa 5K & VIP Experience

Kick-start your Saturday morning with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, featuring a scenic route through Midtown's historic streets. The race concludes with a refreshing mimosa toast at the VIP Pavilion in Piedmont Park. For those seeking a VIP festival experience, indulge in the Party in the Park VIP Experience, offering exclusive amenities and prime views of the Coca-Cola Main Stage.

Artist Market & High School Art Exhibition

Art enthusiasts will relish the opportunity to explore the juried Artist Market, showcasing over 250 fine artists from across the nation. Additionally, the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition will spotlight the creative talents of local students, with the chance for visitors to vote for the People's Choice Award.

International Stage & Kids Village

Dive into a cultural extravaganza at the International Stage, featuring performances representing Atlanta's diverse global communities. Families with young ones can head to the Kids Village for a myriad of entertaining activities, including arts and crafts, puppet shows, and inflatable attractions.

Getting There & Festival Guidelines

For hassle-free access, attendees are encouraged to utilize MARTA, with convenient exits at the Arts Center or Midtown stations. However, remember to adhere to city ordinances, including no smoking or pets allowed within Piedmont Park during the festival. Additionally, outside food, beverages, tents, and coolers are not permitted.

For more information, visit www.dogwood.org.