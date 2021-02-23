$7,500 reward offered in McDonough senior living sexual assault case

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Henry County are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a sexual assault case.

The incident happened on February 5th. According to McDonough Police, the suspect sexually assaulted an elderly woman at the Heritage at McDonough Senior living facility.

"I've never been more sickened in all my life at this type of crime," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett during a news conference on Tuesday.

Scandrett said the incident has led multiple agencies to join forces and bring the suspect into custody.

"I don't care what hole he may be in. We will find that hole, pull him out, put him into custody and bring him into justice," said Scandrett.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office along with McDonough city officials, McDonough Police, and Hampton Police are all working to identify the suspect.

"The community as a whole is just shocked about what's taken place here," said McDonough Police Major Kyle Helgerson.

McDonough Police believe the suspect was able to get into the senior living facility complex because of a broken gate. The suspect can be seen on doorbell camera video trying to open apartment doors. The suspect eventually got into one of those apartments and sexually assaulted an elderly woman.

"Unfortunately, this is a true stranger on stranger sexual assault. We don't see many of these in the community. It is alarming to us and the community, and we're taking all precautions and efforts to identify this suspect," said Helgerson.

McDonough Police describe the suspect as a black man about 5'10-5'11 and 180 pounds. They told Fox 5, the suspect was wearing black clothing, a Nike fanny pack, black Air Jordans and Nike gloves at the time of the crime.

Law enforcement is getting help from the Department of Homeland Security to enhance the doorbell camera video so they can get a better description of the suspect.

"We will not tolerate this type of foolishness, particularly in the senior citizen community," said Scandrett, "If you can help us, we will spare no resources to take this person into custody."

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the McDonough Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-557-TIPS.

