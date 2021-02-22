Police seeking suspect accused of breaking into an elderly woman's home and assaulting her

Law enforcement officials in Henry County are working to identify a person they suspect of sexually assaulting an elderly woman and attempting to break into senior living apartments.

Police said the assault and multiple attempted break-ins occurred on Feb. 5 at the Heritage at McDonough senior living complex. Police said the suspect entered an unlocked door at the senior living facility, sexually assaulted a woman inside and casually left.

Police released doorbell camera footage that captured video of a person going door-to-door checking to see if units in the facility were unlocked.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett and McDonough City Administrator Preston Dorsey will announce Tuesday a reward of $7,500 for information that helps identify and lead to the arrest of the suspect. The investigation is a collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies, including McDonough Police Chief Ken Noble, Hampton Police Chief Derrick Austin, Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman and Director of the Henry County Sheriff’s Community Relations Division Shaquille O’Neal.

Law enforcement officials in Henry County are searching for a man suspected of breaking into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulting her. (Photo: Henry County Sheriff)

"Neither I, Mr. Dorsey or these Henry County Chiefs of Police will tolerate this person violating the sanctity and privacy of any resident in the City of McDonough or Henry County as a whole," Scandrett said.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the McDonough Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-557-TIPS.

