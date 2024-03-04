75-year-old man missing after leaving Grady Hospital on March 1

article

A 75-year-old man has been missing from Grady Memorial Hospital since March 1, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says Terry Sykes was last seen leaving Grady around 3:48 a.m. He was wearing a brown beanie, black jacket, white tank top, and black pants. Sykes has been diagnosed with dementia.

Sykes is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. His last known address is Jess Hill Drive SE.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.