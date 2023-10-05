72-year-old man missing in Snellville has been found
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: Moses Kitchen has been found, according to the police department.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for missing 72-year-old man from Snellville.
GCPD says Moses Kitchen was last seen leaving the area of Quinn Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville and walking toward Everson Road around 7:30 a.m.
Kitchen is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-colored jean overalls. Kitchen requires around-the-clock care, according to GCPD.
If anyone sees Kitchen, please call 911.
MAP OF THE AREA