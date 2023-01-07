70-year-old man fatally struck on Downtown Connector, police say

Atlanta police said a vehicle killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning on the Downtown Connector.

Police said someone reported the collision at around 6:34 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers went to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found an unconscious 70-year-old man, who Atlanta Fire & Rescue pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle that hit him wasn't there. Investigators think the car was moving south on I-75/85 when it hit the man while he was in the roadway.

Accident investigators responded to determine what happened.

