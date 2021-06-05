7-week-old warthog piglets explore their Zoo Atlanta habitat

Three baby piglets explored their home for the first time at Zoo Atlanta this week.

The zoo released images of the 7-week-old warthog piglets roaming around the habitat with their mother, Eleanor, by their sides. Zoo officials said all of the piglets are female and aren't yet named.

Zookeepers think the chance of guests sighting the piglets in the zoo’s African Savanna habitat will increase as they get used to their surroundings.

Zoo Atlanta announced its 7-week-old warthog piglets are exploring their habitat for the first time. (Photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta) (Zoo Atlanta)

Soon, zookeepers plan to introduce the piglets to their father, Hamlet, who has not yet been introduced to the piglets. The piglets are the first litter for Eleanor and Hamlet, officials said.

Warthog populations in sub-Saharan Africa are in decline because of drought, desertification, human-caused habitat loss and habitat fragmentation.

Zoo Atlanta announced its 7-week-old warthog piglets are exploring their habitat for the first time. (Photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

Warthogs are more adaptable to human activities than are most of the other mammals that share their grasslands ecosystem.

