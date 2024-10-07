64-year-old man stabbed at Atlanta apartments, investigation ongoing

article

Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 the stabbing happened shortly before 1 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

At the scene, officers found a 64-year-old man who had been stabbed once.

The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and police have not said what led up to the violence.

This was the second stabbing in less than a day on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was hospitalized after a stabbing on the 2400 block of the Atlanta road.