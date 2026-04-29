Sandy Springs officer back on duty after crash recovery

The Brief Officer hit by motorcycle traveling about 100 mph in September. Suffered serious injuries, including two broken legs. Returned to duty after months of rehab and even ran a 5K.



A Sandy Springs police officer is back on duty months after being seriously injured in a crash involving a speeding motorcycle, according to the police department.

What we know:

The officer was struck in September while responding to a crash on Georgia 400 north near the North Springs MARTA station. Investigators said the motorcycle involved was traveling about 100 miles per hour at the time.

The officer suffered significant injuries, including two broken legs, and spent months recovering.

After six months of physical therapy, Officer Citta has now returned to duty with the department — and has even completed a 5K race as part of his recovery.

What they're saying:

"So my goal is getting back. I definitely wanted to get back into running," the officer said. "I started with a smaller goal, I wanted to run a 5K."

He credited support from leadership and fellow officers for helping him through the process.

"I was fortunate that the chief here at Sandy Springs police, as well as my co-workers, were there to help me out," Officer Citta said.

The officer said returning to work brought mixed emotions.

"The first time I put my uniform back on was a mix of anxiety, as well as excitement," he said. "I was happy to be back to work, but still obviously a little bit of nerves after everything had happened."

Now back on the job, he is sharing a message of perseverance.

His advice to others: stay motivated and "work as hard as you can within doctor’s orders."