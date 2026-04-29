DeKalb County tire shop destroyed in early morning fire

The Brief A massive fire destroyed a DeKalb County tire shop and auto repair business early Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported after the building's roof collapsed while firefighters utilized a defensive strategy. Fire investigators remain on the scene off Rockbridge Road to determine what sparked the blaze.



DeKalb County firefighters spent Wednesday morning battling a large structure fire that left a local business as a total loss.

DeKalb County business destroyed

What we know:

The fire broke out in the early morning hours at a building located off Rockbridge Road, near Hamburg Road.

DeKalb County Fire officials said the building housed a used tire shop and an auto body repair shop. A passerby first noticed the flames and called for help.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and significant flames. The fire was so intense that the building's roof eventually collapsed.

Firefighters initially faced challenges due to the layout of the structure and multiple roll-up doors that required forced entry. Once inside, they determined the "fire load" was too heavy for an interior attack.

Crews shifted to a defensive strategy to contain the blaze and remained in that posture throughout the incident. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators are currently on the scene working to identify where and how the flames started.

While the building is considered a total loss, officials have not released a specific dollar amount for the property damage.