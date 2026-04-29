Police find 42 pounds of marijuana after I-20 crash

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The Brief DeKalb County police arrested three people after two different chases over the weekend. Officers seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and two guns during the first stop. Two men face charges for breaking into several cars after running from police.



The DeKalb County Police Department arrested a drug suspect and two men linked to several car break-ins following two separate chases Saturday.

Drug arrest after Glenwood Road pursuit

What we know:

Officers were watching Glenwood Road Saturday afternoon for an unauthorized event called "Glenwood Day". They received a tip that people were loading large trash bags and suitcases into several cars. Police spotted one of the vehicles on Canary Court and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended on I-20 West near Lee Street when the driver lost control and hit two other vehicles. Police caught the driver, 40-year-old Trenard Bivins, after he tried to run away on foot. A passenger in that car managed to get away and has not been found.

By the numbers:

According to police, officers found a large stash of illegal items inside Bivins' vehicle:

42.92 lbs. of marijuana

40 ecstasy pills

54 bottles of promethazine

5 Schedule II amphetamine pills

2 handguns, including one that was stolen

1 digital scale and an unspecified amount of cash

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or a description of the passenger who escaped from the crash on I-20.

It is also unclear if any specific motive was tied to the "Glenwood Day" event.

K9 unit helps catch car break-in suspects

Timeline:

Later Saturday evening, around 6:26 p.m., officers found a car on Church Street that was linked to several reports of people breaking into vehicles. When police tried to stop the car, the driver sped off, starting a second chase.

The car eventually stopped near Terry Mill Road and Lomita Road. Both people inside jumped out and ran. Officers quickly caught the passenger, 28-year-old Dequavious Butler. A K9 unit tracked down the driver, 28-year-old Deangelo Watson, and took him into custody.

What's next:

Watson and Butler both face several charges, including entering autos and fleeing or attempting to elude police. They also face multiple traffic offenses. Police noted that the decisions to run from law enforcement created dangerous situations for everyone on the road.