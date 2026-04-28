Storms move into North Georgia; stronger round tonight

The Brief Storms are moving quickly into North Georgia with lightning, wind and possible hail. A stronger round of storms could bring severe weather late Tuesday night. Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend after several days of rain chances.



Storms are moving into North Georgia early Tuesday, bringing lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain as a cold front approaches the region.

Tuesday morning rain

What we know:

Radar shows storms pushing east-northeast at around 40 to 45 mph, with active lightning and pockets of heavy rain across the mountains. Areas near Dalton and LaFayette could see hail, and storms stretching from Blue Ridge eastward are producing frequent lightning. While metro Atlanta started the morning dry, conditions remain mostly cloudy with temperatures near 60 degrees and a steady south wind around 13 mph, helping fuel instability ahead of the front.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the first round of storms will peak around sunrise before weakening later in the morning and shifting south of Interstate 20. Some neighborhoods, especially those that see rain early, could get a break during the afternoon hours, though a few isolated showers remain possible.

Ground stop in Atlanta

What we know:

The storms moving in on Tuesday morning caused a temporary ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The FAA's website said the pause in flights is expected to last through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

What we don't know:

So far, the impact it will have on flights is unknown.

Tuesday night storms

Timeline:

That break is expected to be short-lived. A second, more substantial round of storms is forecast to develop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, with a higher likelihood of severe thunderstorm warnings and heavier rainfall totals.

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By sunrise Wednesday, most of that activity should move out, but the front will linger, allowing for additional scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and another round possible overnight into Thursday, mainly near and south of I-20.

🌦️ Breakout Forecast

Tuesday AM 🌩️: Storms peak around sunrise with lightning, gusty winds and possible hail

Tuesday PM ⛅: Storms weaken and shift south; some areas catch a break

Tuesday Night 🌧️⚡: Stronger storms return late with higher severe risk

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Wednesday 🌦️: Morning rain tapers, scattered afternoon storms possible

Thursday 🌧️: Another round possible overnight into early morning

Friday 🌤️: Lower rain chances around 30%

Saturday 🌧️: Rain chances rise again to 60%

Weekend 🌡️⬇️: Cooler air moves in, highs in the 60s and chilly mornings

North Georgia cooldown

What's next:

Rain chances briefly drop to about 30% Friday before climbing again to around 60% Saturday. Temperatures will stay near 80 degrees through midweek before a noticeable cool-down arrives this weekend, with highs falling into the 60s and morning lows dipping into the 40s early next week.