62-year-old man arrested for deadly stabbing outside NW Atlanta bar

The Brief Atlanta police arrest 62-year-old Tyrone Butler in fatal stabbing Witnesses say attacker fled after stabbing man outside bar on Marietta Boulevard Victim’s name not yet released; investigation continues



Atlanta police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a northwest Atlanta bar earlier this week. Investigators say Tyrone Butler was taken into custody on Thursday, one day after the attack on Marietta Boulevard near a bar at 1271 Marietta Boulevard NW.

PREVIOUS: Man stabbed to death outside bar on Marietta Blvd., police say

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene Wednesday and found a man fatally wounded. Witnesses told police the attacker stabbed the victim and ran from the area before officers arrived. Detectives remained at the scene for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police said Butler has now been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim. Police say additional details will be shared once they confirm more information about the homicide.