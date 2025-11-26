Man stabbed to death outside bar on Marietta Blvd., police say

article

The Brief Man stabbed to death outside bar on Marietta Boulevard. Witnesses say the attacker ran from the scene. Police still gathering evidence; no suspect information released.



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred outside a bar on Marietta Boulevard in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday. The attack happened shortly before officers arrived and found a man fatally wounded.

What we know:

Investigators remained on the scene early Wednesday morning gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. Several witnesses told officers the attacker stabbed the victim and then ran away before police arrived.

What's next:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and no suspect description has been made public. Police said they expect to provide an update once more information is confirmed.