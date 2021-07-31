60-year-old arrested for fatally shooting 69-year-old after argument, deputies say

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man accused of shooting a man to death after an altercation.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 60-year-old Christopher Leon Woods. at 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 7500 block of Bethel Church Road.

Deputies said the victim was 69-year-old Freddie Lee Battle. Battle was involved in an alleged argument with Woods, who allegedly got a gun and fatally shot Battle.

Coroner's office personnel pronounced Battle dead on-scene.

The next of kin has been notified by the Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said they interviewed Woods before transporting him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Woods in jail without bond and faces mrder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.