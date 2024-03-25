6-year-old's death sparks investigation, man arrested

The circumstances behind the death of a 6-year-old have not been released, but Atlanta police say the boy was murdered and the person responsible has been caught. The victim’s father says the man police arrested is the boyfriend of the child’s mom.

Investigators say last week, a boy identified by family as Tobias Perkins Jr., was brought to an Atlanta fire station unresponsive.

Family remembers 6-year-old Tobias Perkins Jr.

Now Tobias Perkins Sr. only has pictures and videos to remember his son.

Tobias Perkins Jr. (Supplied)

"He was just a joyful baby, liked to play, he loved his truck," Perkins Sr. said. "He loved his sisters, he loved me."

Perkins Sr. did not want to appear on camera but says the murder of his son is unfathomable.

"This is the worst feeling any father can ask for, and I wouldn't wish this on anybody," he said.

Police say Perkins Jr. was brought to Atlanta Fire Station 14 on Lee Street on March 19 around 11:15 p.m. Investigators say the boy was unresponsive when he arrived and was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

"He had so much potential and the biggest smile in the world and what happened to him, he didn’t deserve it," Perkins Sr. said.

Investigation opened in 6-year-old's death

Dashon Jones (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

After Perkins Jr's death, police started investigating. Detectives charged 24-year-old Dashon Jones with murder and cruelty to children. Perkins Sr. says Jones was the boyfriend of the boy’s mom.

Investigators say Jones was already behind bars on unrelated charges.

Perkins Sr. says he wants justice for his son.

"I just can’t believe he’s gone, I am still going through it," he said.

Perkins Jr.’s viewing is set for Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil is set for Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at Willie Watkins Funeral Home. The family says after the viewing there will be a candle and balloon release at 8:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Haygood Avenue SE.

The family says the funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Willie Watkins Funeral Home.