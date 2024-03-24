24-year-old charged in death of Atlanta 6-year-old

An unresponsive 6-year-old boy who was taken to an Atlanta fire station late Wednesday night has died. Atlanta police have already identified a suspect in the boy's death.

Police were called to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street at 11:17 p.m. on March 20.

From there, medical personnel rushed the child to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit opened an investigation and found that 24-year-old Dashon Jones was responsible.

Warrants for murder and cruelty to children were issued for his arrest, but Jones was already being held at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

It's not yet clear what Jones' connection to the child was.

The investigation continues.