6 suspects arrested in undercover Georgia child exploitation operation

Woodstock police have arrested six suspects in an undercover child exploitation sting targeting online predators.

According to investigators, the six suspects were involved in online chats with someone they believed was a girl under the age of 16.

Over the weeklong undercover chat operation, all the suspects were arrested when they arrived at various locations in the area to meet with the supposedly underage girl.

Woodstock police arrested 37-year-old Duluth resident Vikash Khandelwal, 45-year-old Marietta resident Carlos Saldivar, 24-year-old Esteban Bianchi of Marietta, 23-year-old Roswell resident Sincere Nelson, and 21-year-old Alfred Villalobos for charges that include child exploitation, criminal attempt of child molestation, and obscene internet contact with a child.

A sixth suspect, 36-year-old Brian Travis Cowart of Cartersville was arrested by another agency on warrants for Child Exploitation and violation of the Computer Electronic Pornography Child Exploitation Act.

Officials say they are planning to secure more warrants for other individuals who were involved in online chats during the operation.

