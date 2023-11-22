6-month-old Sumatran orangutan settling in at Zoo Atlanta

article

Nangka, the 6-month-old infant Sumatran orangutan who arrived at Zoo Atlanta on Sept. 8, recently began exploring his new outdoor habitat with his adoptive mother, Madu.

Nangka is Madu's 5th adoptive infant. When it became apparent following his birth at the Sacramento Zoo on May 1, 2023, that his biological mother was not likely to provide appropriate maternal or interest or care for him, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Orangutan Species Survival Plan® (SSP) recommended that the youngster be transferred to Atlanta to join Madu.

ORIGINAL: Baby orangutan from California arrives at Zoo Atlanta in hopes of being adopted

The zoo says that Nangka and Madu can be spotted in the Asian Forest when it is above 50 degrees outside and is sunny.