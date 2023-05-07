5K boxes of food given to those in need in DeKalb County

Members of the faith community in DeKalb County have begun early preparations for Mother's Day celebrations this year by distributing more than 5,000 boxes of food yesterday at multiple churches across the county.

Each car received a box filled with fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken. Over the past three years, DeKalb County has distributed more than 114,000 boxes of food to local residents, showcasing the community's commitment to helping families in need.

Volunteers spent hours packing and distributing the boxes, ensuring that each family received a gift of nutritious food.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of community support and generosity, with many families struggling to make ends meet. The food distribution event is just one of many initiatives across the country aimed at providing support to those in need during these challenging times.

Thankfully, the rain held off during the event, allowing volunteers to distribute the boxes of food efficiently.

As Mother's Day approaches, this event serves as a reminder of the importance of coming together as a community to support one another and celebrate the special occasions that make life worthwhile.