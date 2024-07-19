5-year-old critically injured while swimming in Atlanta pool, police say

Atlanta police are investigating an incident where a 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital with injuries sustained while swimming in the pool.

It happened a little before 6:40 p.m. Friday at the Station R apartments located along Moreland and Seaboard avenues. According to the Atlanta Police Department, its officers found the girl unresponsive and not breathing.

Medics rushed her in critical condition to an area hospital. Her current condition has not been released.

The details regarding the nature of the injury are still under investigation.

