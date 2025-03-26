4 U.S. Army soldiers reported as dead in Lithuania from Fort Stewart

article

The Brief Four Fort Stewart soldiers were reported missing Tuesday in a Lithuanian training area and later confirmed dead. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced their deaths but said details are still unknown. The 3rd Infantry Division expressed support for the soldiers and their families in a statement on Facebook.



The four soldiers who were reportedly killed while training in Lithuania belonged to a unit stationed at Fort Stewart.

What we know:

The soldiers and their vehicle were reported missing on Tuesday, according to the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Wednesday that the soldiers were dead but said he did not yet know the details.

The soldiers reportedly went missing in a training area near Pabradė, located near Lithuania's capital. The U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Lithuanian law enforcement, and other agencies launched a search for them.

The soldiers were part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

What they're saying:

The 3rd Infantry Division posted a statement on its Facebook page earlier today, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our Raider Brigade Soldiers and Families during the search for our four missing Dogface Soldiers in Lithuania."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.