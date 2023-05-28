4 people injured after chase ends with crash in downtown Atlanta

Four people were injured during a chase Saturday night in downtown Atlanta.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. They began chasing a black Toyota Camry going approximately 90 mph on Interstate 75 North near State Route 166.

The car eventually left the interstate and then crashed into another car on Hank Aaron Drive after running a red light.

Four of the 6 people inside the vehicle were ejected. They were transported to a local hospital. One person is in critical condition. The conditions of the other passengers has not been released.

The driver ran away.

The police did not release information on the 5th person.

