4 injured in car crash on Dallas Highway in Cobb County

Cobb County police are investigating a car crash on Dallas Highway that sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:36 p.m. at the intersection between the highway and Midway Road.

What we know:

According to police, a green 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-old Jackson Vasquez had gotten in a previous crash on the highway and had become disabled.

While Vasquez was out of the car checking on the other vehicle, officials say a black 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX that was traveling westbound hit him and the Camry. The Camry turned during the crash and hit another individual.

Medics rushed Vasquez to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Three passengers in the Camry - identified as 35-year-old Elder Vasquez, 27-year-old Maridelia Lopez, and a 5-year-old girl - were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Thunderbird - identified as 61-year-old Mark Richter - was not injured. It is not clear if he will face any charges.

What you can do:

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.