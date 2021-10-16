4 hurt after Amtrak train from Fort Worth crashes into semi in Oklahoma

Four people are hurt after an Amtrak train that left Fort Worth crashed into a semi in Oklahoma.

It happened around 7 p.m. off Highway 77, north of Thackerville.

Authorities say a semi carrying cars somehow got stuck on the tracks and got hit by the oncoming train.

The passenger train was going to Norman, near Oklahoma City. Authorities say the driver of the semi was not injured.

At least four people were taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.