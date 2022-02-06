4 killed, 2 injured in fiery Monroe County crash after evading attempted traffic stop, deputies say

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said four people died and two were injured in a fiery crash after speeding away deputies during an attempted traffic stop.

Officials said two people were removed from the wreck and treated for injuries at Navicent Health.

Monroe County deputies said it happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Deputies said a black Dodge Charger Scat Pack refused to comply with a traffic stop after speeding past at 102 miles per hour and speeding up to 137 miles per hour before deputies initiated the traffic stop. The driver of the car had increased its speed to more than 169 miles per hour while deputies signaled for them to stop, and deputies lost sight of the car.

A bystander discovered the Charger minutes later crashed in a line of trees, beginning to catch fire.

Monroe and Butts County deputies tried to rescue the people inside the car and extinguish the fire.

Investigators pronounced four people dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active, but law enforcement discovered three guns and 17 credit cards.

