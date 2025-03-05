4 arrested in Stockbridge with large amount of marijuana, pills, guns
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Stockbridge police have arrested four suspects on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Percocet, and multiple firearm-related offenses following a citizen tip that led to a search warrant and major drug bust.
During the search, authorities seized:
- 18.5 pounds of marijuana
- 24 Percocet pills
- Two stolen firearms (linked to vehicle break-ins in Henry County)
- Approximately $4,000 in cash
Police credited the breakthrough to a concerned citizen who reported suspicious activity, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in crime prevention.
Courtesy of Stockbridge Police Department
What we don't know:
The police department did not release the names of those arrested.
What you can do:
Stockbridge residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by messaging the Stockbridge Police Department on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing crimetips@stockbridgega.org.