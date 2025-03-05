4 arrested in Stockbridge with large amount of marijuana, pills, guns

article

Stockbridge police have arrested four suspects on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Percocet, and multiple firearm-related offenses following a citizen tip that led to a search warrant and major drug bust.

During the search, authorities seized:

18.5 pounds of marijuana

24 Percocet pills

Two stolen firearms (linked to vehicle break-ins in Henry County)

Approximately $4,000 in cash

Police credited the breakthrough to a concerned citizen who reported suspicious activity, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in crime prevention.

Courtesy of Stockbridge Police Department

What we don't know:

The police department did not release the names of those arrested.

What you can do:

Stockbridge residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by messaging the Stockbridge Police Department on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing crimetips@stockbridgega.org.