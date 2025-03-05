Expand / Collapse search

4 arrested in Stockbridge with large amount of marijuana, pills, guns

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 2:17pm EST
Courtesy of Stockbridge Police Department

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Stockbridge police have arrested four suspects on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Percocet, and multiple firearm-related offenses following a citizen tip that led to a search warrant and major drug bust.

During the search, authorities seized:

  • 18.5 pounds of marijuana
  • 24 Percocet pills
  • Two stolen firearms (linked to vehicle break-ins in Henry County)
  • Approximately $4,000 in cash

Police credited the breakthrough to a concerned citizen who reported suspicious activity, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in crime prevention.

What we don't know:

The police department did not release the names of those arrested. 

What you can do:

Stockbridge residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by messaging the Stockbridge Police Department on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing crimetips@stockbridgega.org.

  • Information for the above story was provided by Stockbridge Police Department. 

