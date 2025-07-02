3-year-old shot in home on Hawthorne Way in East Point

article

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being shot inside a home on Hawthorne Way, according to East Point police.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Way near Newnan Street just after noon on July 2 in response to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the child unconscious with a single gunshot wound. A firearm was located near the victim and secured by officers at the scene.

Several family members were inside the home at the time of the incident, police said.

What we don't know:

The child was transported by Grady EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment. His condition has not yet been released.

East Point Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation. Authorities have not said who owns the firearm or how the shooting occurred.

What's next:

The case remains under active investigation. This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.