3-year-old boy killed in Bibb County hit-and-run

A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Bibb County early Monday morning, according to sheriff’s deputies.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to a report of a missing person at a hotel in the 3900 block of Riverside Drive. Deputies discovered the child unresponsive near the hotel.

According to investigators, the boy had been struck by an unknown vehicle.

Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified, and the body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the crash should contact the BCSO fatality investigator at 478-751-7500.