3 ways to protect yourself from a recession

You've heard the chatter. "A recession is coming. We're overdue." But experts still can't agree on whether that's true. But here's what we do know: You should always plan for one. Let's get ready.

When a recession hits there is often job loss or an income cut. And here are the top three ways to survive those problems.

1.Pay down debt. This gives your budget some breathing room.

2. With the extra cash, move it into emergency savings – three months worth in case you do lose employment.

3. Think about ways to cut back now. Reduce your expenses by putting a halt to eating out, learning to pass on full-priced items, and discovering the money-saving ways of discount grocery shopping.

Sound like that's not doable? Well, it is. Let's talk about packing your lunch. Lunch, if it's not fast food, costs about $12 now. Twelve dollars multiplied by five days a week is $60. Monthly that's $240. If there are two of you, that's $480. Put that money into paying off credit card debt.