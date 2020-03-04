3 more Democrats qualify for Georgia's U.S. Senate races

Three Democrats officially entered the races for U.S. Senate in Georgia Wednesday by qualifying.

Jon Ossoff filed to run against incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, who qualified for reelection Monday.

"I don't have a typical political profile," said Ossoff. "I've worked as an investigative journalist. I run a business that exposes political corruption and organized crime and I'm not an elected officeholder. I think this is not a time for the convention; this is a time for a new kind of politics."

Ossoff will face former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico in the May Democratic primary.

Two Democrats also qualified for Georgia's other Senate race Wednesday.

"I feel great. It's a big day," said Matt Lieberman, who hopes to win the seat vacated by retired U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.

Lieberman has never run for office, but as the son of former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman, he is no stranger to politics.

"I'm running as a fed up citizen of Georgia and for the fed-up citizens of Georgia," said Lieberman. "We deserve people who represent us and are actually not just going to clobber each other, but help us in our lives every day and that's why I'm doing this."

Former U.S. Attorney and State Senator Ed Tarver also qualified for the special election.

"I think my experience, my record distinguishes me from everyone else in the race, both Democrat and Republican," said Tarver.

Republicans Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins both qualified for the race on Monday.