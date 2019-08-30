< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sarah Riggs Amico sets her sights on senate By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 30 2019 04:25PM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 05:06PM EDT ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426407523-426412907" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1056595210_1567199074690_7627574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Georgia Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico addresses the crowd gathered for a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - She is relatively new to the political arena, but Sarah Riggs Amico hopes Georgians will elect her to serve as their next U.S. Senator. "I want to renew the faith of hardworking Georgians across this state that they have a champion in the U.S. Senate."</p><p>The democrat entered the race earlier this week joining former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry.</p><p>"I think having someone who is not the usual politician, having somebody who's not only in the private sector, who's created and saved thousands of jobs, but done it in a way that provides healthcare and paid leave and childcare and protects collective bargaining rights is essential," said Riggs Amico.</p><p>She runs a local trucking company, but is best known for running for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 alongside Stacey Abrams. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/elections/third-democrat-jumps-into-georgia-s-us-senate-race"><strong>RELATED: Third Democrat jumps into Georgia's US Senate race</strong></a></p><p>"This is an election about the kind of country we want to be," she explained. "I think in 2020 more than any specific policy or any particular candidates, we're going to be having a conversation as a country about who we are and what we value."</p><p>Riggs Amico's company recently filed for bankruptcy, but she said that puts her in a unique position to tackle pension reform and other problems in the business community.</p><p>She will focus her campaign on expanding economic opportunity, investing in education and improving access to affordable healthcare. The democrat has been a strong advocate for full Medicaid expansion in Georgia. </p><p>"The federal government has an obligation to make sure that we have a system that protects all of our state, not just the wealthy, but including the most vulnerable," said Riggs Amico. </p><p>While she supports the rights of responsible gun owners, Riggs Amico said she would like to see lawmakers institute what she called "common sense" gun control measures. </p><p>"The place to start is where we can agree and most Americans agree that universal background checks could help," she said. "Most Americans want to see people with mental illness, repeat criminal offenses or domestic abuse convictions not have access to firearms. So, those are policies I would support."</p><p>November 2020 has become even more high stakes with the announcement this week by Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, that he will resign from his seat at the end of this year. More News Stories Hurricane Dorian: Florida residents brace for 'monster' storm expected to strengthen
By David Chandley, Joanne Feldman, Jeff Hill, Ryan Beesley, FOX 5 Storm Team
Posted Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 05:10PM EDT
Hurricane Dorian is now a MAJOR hurricane, CAT 3, and continues to eye the coast of Florida and looks to impact the Southeast coast of the U.S.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 595 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, had top sustained winds near 115 miles per hour, with higher gusts. The storm continues moving westnorthwest at 9 mph.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for 12 counties in the state. Hill</span>, <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian is now a MAJOR hurricane, CAT 3, and continues to eye the coast of Florida and looks to impact the Southeast coast of the U.S.</p><p>As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 595 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, had top sustained winds near 115 miles per hour, with higher gusts. Police: Man, woman and 2 kids flee murder scene
By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 30 2019 03:36AM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 11:47AM EDT
Gwinnett County police are trying to find a man, woman and two children who fled an extended stay hotel room where a deadly shooting took place.
Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, officers rushed to the Intown Suites on Steve Reynolds Boulevard. That's where they found a Hispanic man, identified as 31-year-old Ivan Pastor-Vital, who had been fatally shot in a third-floor room. Witnesses who heard the gunfire tried to save the man's life.
Investigators said hotel surveillance video showed four people leaving the room where the shooting took place. The four people included two adults, a man and a woman, along with two small children. One of the kids wasn't wearing any clothes. Police think the child might've been in the bathtub or getting ready for bed when everyone left the room. All four were last seen walking away down Club Drive. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man, woman and 2 kids flee murder scene</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gwinnett County police are trying to find a man, woman and two children who fled an extended stay hotel room where a deadly shooting took place.</p><p>Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, officers rushed to the Intown Suites on Steve Reynolds Boulevard. That's where they found a Hispanic man, identified as 31-year-old Ivan Pastor-Vital, who had been fatally shot in a third-floor room. Witnesses who heard the gunfire tried to save the man's life. </p><p>Investigators said hotel surveillance video showed four people leaving the room where the shooting took place. The four people included two adults, a man and a woman, along with two small children. One of the kids wasn't wearing any clothes. Police think the child might've been in the bathtub or getting ready for bed when everyone left the room. AMS opening camping facilities to Dorian evacuees
By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 30 2019 08:49AM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 09:05AM EDT
Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facilities to evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Dorian.
Over the last several years, AMS has opened its grounds to hundreds seeking refuge from powerful storms, including Hurricanes Florence and Michael.
The AMS campgrounds are equipped to handle thousands of campers and will be available free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campgrounds. If you're interested, enter the facility at Entrance "E" off of Ga. Highway 19/41. The Legends Campground is on the right. If you’re interested, enter the facility at Entrance “E” off of Ga. Highway 19/41. (Photo Courtesy: Denham Springs Police Department)" title="69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n THUMB_1567191860702.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-police-department-talks-preparation-for-a-safe-labor-day-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_20190830132358"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Police Department talks preparation for a safe Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-to-remove-9-items-from-menu-including-fiery-doritos-locos-taco-xxl-grilled-stuft-burrito"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a regular Doritos Locos Taco and a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell are shown in a promotional photo. 