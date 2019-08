- She is relatively new to the political arena, but Sarah Riggs Amico hopes Georgians will elect her to serve as their next U.S. Senator.

"I am running for one very simple reason," Riggs Amico said. "I want to renew the faith of hardworking Georgians across this state that they have a champion in the U.S. Senate."

The democrat entered the race earlier this week joining former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry.

"I think having someone who is not the usual politician, having somebody who's not only in the private sector, who's created and saved thousands of jobs, but done it in a way that provides healthcare and paid leave and childcare and protects collective bargaining rights is essential," said Riggs Amico.

She runs a local trucking company, but is best known for running for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 alongside Stacey Abrams.

"This is an election about the kind of country we want to be," she explained. "I think in 2020 more than any specific policy or any particular candidates, we're going to be having a conversation as a country about who we are and what we value."

Riggs Amico's company recently filed for bankruptcy, but she said that puts her in a unique position to tackle pension reform and other problems in the business community.

She will focus her campaign on expanding economic opportunity, investing in education and improving access to affordable healthcare. The democrat has been a strong advocate for full Medicaid expansion in Georgia.

"The federal government has an obligation to make sure that we have a system that protects all of our state, not just the wealthy, but including the most vulnerable," said Riggs Amico.

While she supports the rights of responsible gun owners, Riggs Amico said she would like to see lawmakers institute what she called "common sense" gun control measures.

"The place to start is where we can agree and most Americans agree that universal background checks could help," she said. "Most Americans want to see people with mental illness, repeat criminal offenses or domestic abuse convictions not have access to firearms. So, those are policies I would support."

November 2020 has become even more high stakes with the announcement this week by Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, that he will resign from his seat at the end of this year. That means both of the state's senate seats will be on the ballot at once.

"By all measures, Georgia's now become a focal point of the 2020 election, and we're ready for it," Riggs Amico said.