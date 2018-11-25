Current Conditions:
54°
Feels like 54°
- 56°
- 42°
- 60%
- SSE 10
44°
Feels like 40°
- 51°
- 43°
- 90%
- SE 10
54°
Feels like 54°
- 55°
- 39°
- 80%
- S 10
50°
Feels like 50°
- 54°
- 47°
- 60%
- SSE 7
56°
Feels like 56°
- 56°
- 43°
- 50%
- S 11
Hourly
5:23 PM
- ESE 4 mph
- 41°
- 100%
-
43°
-
44°
-
49°
-
48°
-
48°
-
48°
-
49°
-
49°
Extended Forecast
- 47° / 43°
- 53° / 31°
- 48° / 27°
- 50° / 30°
- 58° / 38°
Detailed Extended Forecast
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 50s.