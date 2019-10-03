Businessman Matt Lieberman says he will run for Georgia's open U.S. Senate seat

The son of former U.S. senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman is the first Democrat to enter the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

Matt Lieberman said in a statement Thursday that he's running because he's "fed up with the do-nothing politicians who care more about getting re-elected than governing."

“I am running because I am fed up with the do-nothing politicians who care more about getting re-elected than governing. The people of Georgia deserve representatives that will fight the NRA, stand up for reproductive rights, and support policies to ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care.” — - Matt Lieberman

Isakson is stepping down in December due to health issues.

According to Lieberman's campaign, he is a graduate of Yale College as well as Yale Law School. He is the father of two daughters, Tess and Willie, and lives in Cobb County.

A special election for the last two years of his term will be held in November 2020.